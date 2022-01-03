Johnson established scholarship fund

January 3, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

WEST UNION, Ohio — The Adams County Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the Earl and Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund.

The fund was established by a native Adams Countian who wants to give back to the community that was so good to him as he was growing up, officiasl wit hthe group said.

Bill Johnson, who now lives in Dallas, Texas, created the fund in memory of his parents, Earl and Helen Johnson. Johnson grew up on a farm south of West Union, graduated West Union High School and Wilmington College before becoming a flight instructor in the Air Force in Dallas.

Johnson and his wife, Anne, settled in Dallas where he worked in the insurance industry. He has worked heavily in the philanthropic community in Dallas.

Bill Johnson’s father, Earl Johnson, was an executive with the Adams County Building and Loan (now Southern Hills Community Bank.) He had three sisters, Betty Piatt, Caryl McFarland, and Doris Rudy who are deceased. He maintains a close interest in Adams County through his brother in law, Ernie McFarland, and his family.

Bill’s sincere desire, through the scholarship fund, is to help other Adams Countians have some of the benefits he enjoyed by pursuing education beyond high school.

For more information contact the Adams County Foundation, PO Box 185, West Union, Ohio 45693, phone 937-544-8659, or visit their website: www.accfo.org.

Trending Recipes