New year sees a soggy start

January 3, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

It was a soggy start to 2022.

Rainfall throughout the day on New Year’s Day resulted in some area roadways becoming flooded and unpassable.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in District 9 reported Sunday that all high water in Fleming, Nicholas, Mason, Lewis, Carter, and Boyd counties has receded.

“As of 11 a.m. today, no state highways in northeast Kentucky are impacted by flooding,” officials said.

As a storm system remains in place over the Commonwealth, crews will continue to monitor weather conditions and work debris removal or storm response as needed. Crews are also monitoring the potential for overnight snow and ice.

In addition, backwater from the rising Ohio River could cause high water in the coming days, especially in Greenup, Lewis, and Mason counties. Motorists should stay alert for potential roadway flooding.

Roads in the area which experienced flooding included:

Fleming County

— Kentucky 1325 (Energy Road) blocked from mile points 10.3-10.5 at Cassidy Creek due to water over bridge

— Kentucky 367 (Nepton Road) blocked near the 1 mile marker at Nepton

Mason County

— Kentucky 324 at Wedonia near Mill Creek-Kentucky 11 area, milepoints 10.3-10.6

Nicholas County

— Kentucky 1285 (East Union Road) open but water on lanes in low areas between the 0-6 mile markers

— Kentucky 1244 (Barterville Road) blocked 0-3 mile markers

Lewis County

— Kentucky 989 blocked at MP 3, 7 and near the AA Highway.

While the unseasonably high temperatures and rainfall have moved out of the area, lower temperatures and snow is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

