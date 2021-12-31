Deadline approaching for KYTC scholarships

Winter break is a perfect time to work on submissions for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineering scholarships, officials with the cabinte said recently.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet offers civil engineering and civil engineering technologyscholarships that can help provide rewarding careers.

The Civil Engineering Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year degree in engineering and can be worth up to $51,000, officials said. This program provides employment during the summer and after graduation.

The Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship awards $3,000 per semester to complete an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology from either of the KCTCS campuses.

KYTC Civil Engineering Scholarship Program began in 1948. Currently there are 80 scholarship openings each year and they are filled with returning students and new students, according to information from the cabinet.

KYTC awards 10-20 scholarships to new students each year who are either attending or planning to attend the University of Kentucky, Western Kentucky University, or University of Louisville J. B. Speed School of Engineering to obtain a bachelors of science in civil engineering. Students may also attend pre-engineering courses at Kentucky State University, Kentucky Community and Technical College System, or other Kentucky state colleges or universities, and then finish their bachelors of science in civil engineering at UK, WKU, or UofL.

All scholarship recipients must be graduates of an accredited Kentucky high school, or high school graduates who are residents of Kentucky, and must meet the admission requirements of the university and its respective engineering department. It is anticipated that successful applicants for scholarships will have qualifications considerably higher than the minimum required for acceptance into the Department of Engineering.

The deadline for applying for the scholarshipsis Feb. 1. Visit http://bit.ly/KYTCscholarship for more information.

