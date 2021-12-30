KYTC is ready for winter

December 30, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

While it may seem more like spring that winter outside, it’s a sure bet that before April rolls around we will experience some true winter weather in the Ohio Valley.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they are prepared for the eventuality of ice and snow-covered roadways.

“In northeast Kentucky, we have more than 20,000 tons of salt – more than enough for several major snowstorms – and about 150 snow plows and other equipment ready to keep roads clear during winter storms,” KYTC District 9 spokesperson Allen Blair said.

He said protocols and plans the district will follow include :

— We will continue to use our priority route system as we have in the past, focusing first on snow removal along highly-traveled Priority A routes such as Kentucky 9 AA Highway, U.S. 68, U.S. 62, Kentucky 11, and other roads that serve as regional connectors or routes to hospitals and emergency services.

— Priority route maps, information on how we clear snow, etc., can be found at SnowKY.ky.gov. The direct link to view and download priority routes maps is: https://transportation.ky.gov/Maintenance/Pages/Snow-and-Ice-Maps.aspx. Motorists can follow real-time traffic info at http://GoKY.ky.gov.

“The best thing the public can do when snow hits is stay off the roads if possible and give our professional snowfighters time to get roads clear,” Blair said. “We understand that many people still must travel during winter weather events and our crews are dedicated to clearing snow as quickly as possible. But, motorists should be aware that as snow continues to fall it can pile up behind plows and roads might not be clear until after the storm passes. Motorists should slow down, use caution, and plan ahead by giving themselves extra time to reach destinations safely.”

There could be times during extreme weather conditions or times of reduced workforce that snow response could be slowed, Blair said.

“We have contingency plans such as calling in extra “strike teams” of snow plows or shifting routes so neighboring crews can cover multiple counties. Our goal is always to clear highways quickly and keep Kentucky moving safely,” Blair said.

“Fewer moments highlight the role transportation plays in staying connected quite like snow and ice season,” said State Highway Engineer James Ballinger. “While we stand ready, extreme weather conditions and workforce impacts beyond our control may impact our response times and we will shift resources to ensure traffic can move safely on key routes that provide access to life-saving services and maintain cross-county travel.”

Trending Recipes