Omicron spreading; BTDHD offers clinics next week

December 23, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Gov. Andy Beshear is cautioning Kentuckians to expect rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the coming weeks.

“The message is pretty simple: Omicron is spreading faster than anything we’ve ever seen, and it looks like this might be one of the most contagious viruses in modern history,” said Beshear. “Unfortunately, some of the therapeutics won’t work on it. But what does work is being vaccinated and being boosted. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, please consider doing it now.”

Beshear also reported today that, according to the company, Moderna’s COVID-19 booster dose should offer protection against the omicron variant. Lab tests revealed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of antibodies able to fight omicron and a full-dose booster generated an 83-fold jump in antibodies. They did note that the full-dose booster had an increase in the usual side effects. The full-dose booster is recommended for people with weakened immune systems; the half-dose booster is more commonly administered. Similar results have been found in tests of Pfizer’s booster shots.

“So the message here again is, these vaccines are helping to prevent severe disease and we need everyone to go get a Pfizer or Moderna booster as soon as they’re eligible,” Beshear said.

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department has announced it will be offering three COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Mason County Health Center next week.

Director Victor McKay said the need is still there and has called in the Kentucky National Guard to assist.

“We all know the deal. We’re nearly two years into this and COVID remains a part of the conversation and continues to alter our way of life,” McKay said. Although the health centers in Mason and Robertson counties will not be fully opened next week, McKay said people looking to receive the vaccine may do so at the Mason County Health Center. The clinics will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021; Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 and Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. The health center will be offering Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine at all our clinics.

“We will be offering first, second and booster doses at all three clinics. In addition, the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for ages 5-11 will be offered on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.”

COVID-19 booster shots for ages 16 years and older will be available to anyone who wishes to get that added protection from the virus McKay added. McKay said according to the Centers for Disease Control, widespread vaccination for COVID-19 is a critical tool to best protect everyone from COVID-19 and COVID-19 related complications. Children and teens who are fully vaccinated may safely resume many activities they did prior to the pandemic.

With family and friends gathering for the holidays, health officials are preparing for a possible increase in the number of positive cases throughout our region.

“The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to err on the side of caution. Since last Christmas, we have all been told what we should do. Well, to me, it’s the same song but a different verse,” McKay said. “Enjoy the holidays and just do what you can to be safe.”

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, go to www.buffalotracehealth.com or contact the Mason County Health Center at 606-564-9447.

The latest case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 3,349 total cases, 177 active, 77 deaths.

Robertson County — 475 total cases, 28 active, 17 deaths.

Bracken County — 1,469 total cases, 25 active, 19 deaths.

Lewis County — 3,127 total cases, 118 active cases, 62 deaths.

Fleming County — 2,522 total cases, 43 active, 43 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 4,829 total cases, 113 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 7,695 total cases, 127 deaths.

The five BTADD counties remain in the red zone, along with the majority of the state.

Trending Recipes