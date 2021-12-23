Cigarette blamed for duplex fire

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
A firefighter exits the scene after helping to extinguish a fire on Lexington Street Monday.

The Maysville Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire in a duplex in the 600 block of Lexington Street Monday morning.

The half of the dwelling where the fire was located did not have water or electrical service, according to Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle

When the call came in firefighters were informed that a resident was inside the structure, he said, but that later proved to be false.

The fire, blamed on someone falling asleep with a lit cigarette, was confined to one room and its contents, Doyle said. However, the side of the duplex involved sustained extensive smoke and water damage, making it unlivable.

The other side of the duplex was not damaged, Doyle said.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, officials said.

