Burglarized campers prompt indictments

December 22, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
Addison

Addison

<p>Campbell</p>

Campbell

<p>Teegarden</p>

Teegarden

A Highland Heights man was indicted on multiple charges by a Mason County grand jury on Friday after he allegedly burglarized several campers.

According to the indictment, Brian Addison, 40, faces 15 counts in connection with the alleged burglaries which took place Oct. 9 and again on Oct. 18 of campers at the Maysville River Park. Those charges include one count of first-degree burglary, one of theft by unlawful taking auto when he took a golf cart, theft by unlawful taking when he took a 9mm handgun, and 12 counts of second-degree burglary after he entered the campers, including one which belonged to a Mason County deputy, according to the indictments.

Addison is currently lodged in the Mason County Detention Center where is he being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Bryan Scott Campbell, 29, of Maysville, was also indicted on several charges for a Sept. 29 incident when he allegedly bit and spit at officers while being detained at MCDC. He is charged with two counts of third-degree assault, one count of criminal attempt to commit third-degree assault, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Campbell is being held without bail at MCDC.

Clifford Allen Teegarden, 59, of Maysville, was indicted for second-degree assault after he allegedly caused serious injury to another man when he struck him in the face with a tool handle/club, according to court records. He is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

Teegarden was also indicted on a charge of second-degree burglary and another of third-degree burglary for incidents that allegedly took place on Nov. 14-14 and on Nov. 16 involving property oi Buckner Street. He also faces a charge of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Teegarden is currently housed in MCDC and no bond has been set.

Other indictments handed down by the grand jury include:

David Michael Elliott, 32, of Maysville, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence,.

Natasha Shyan Timmins, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender.

Benjamin Wayne Faul, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana.

Brittany Michelle Nichols, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Jerry Lee Cooper, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

David Michael Elliott, 32, of Maysville, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree persistent felony offender.

Lee Arthur West, convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Matthew John Brock, first-degree third of greater offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine.

James D. Mellenkamp, flagrant non support for arearages of $9,067.

Trending Recipes