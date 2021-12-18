City offers help for holiday cleanup

Maysville residents looking for somewhere to discard the remnants of their holiday celebrations will receive a helping hand from the city.

As part of its ongoing cleanup effort, the city will set out dumpsters to help with excess trash from the holidays from Dec. 22-Jan. 10, officials said.

City administrations cautioned residents that hazardous material, construction debris, or tires will not be accepted. Trash-bound appliances will be picked up during normal collection hours through the period but residents are being asked to b call the Public Works Garage at 759-0419 to schedule a day and time. Appliances must be set out by the curb, officials said.

Dumpsters will be set out on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and remain available through Monday, Jan. 10. The receptacles will be monitored and emptied as they fill up.

Dumpster locations will include:

— Maysville/Mason County Recreation Park

— Public Works Station Two on Kenton Station Road (across from the water tank)

— Forest Avenue Police Station

— Kentucky Avenue/Main Street (near the ramp to the River Park)

— Wall Street/McDonald Parkway (near the City parking lot)

— Public Works on Martha Comer Drive (behind the college).

Officials also remind the public that the service is for city of Maysville residents only.

