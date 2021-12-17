Fleming-Mason airport awarded annual grant

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said the Federal Aviation Administration will distribute $40 million annually to 51 Kentucky airports over the next five years.
Among those receiving the funding is Fleming-Mason Airport, which will be awarded $159,000 each year, for a total of nearly $800,000.
These funds are made available through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program, which was established in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earlier this year, according to McConnell.
Kentucky’s senior senator supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and helped it pass the Senate this year. In total, the bipartisan bill allocated $25 billion to the nation’s airports, more of which will be distributed to Kentucky in the coming months. The funding announced Thursday was allocated through a formula described in the legislation.
“Kentucky’s airports don’t just connect our citizens to the rest of the country and the world; they also form a critical part of America’s supply chain. It is more important than ever that our airports have the funds needed to operate effectively,” said McConnell. “I supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earlier this year because of programs like this, which will help overhaul Kentucky’s transportation systems and revive our decaying roads, bridges, tunnels, railways, and river ports. This is just the kind of program Kentucky needs to compete in the 21st-century global economy.”
Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill agrees with McConnel.
“The Fleming Mason Airport serves as an entryway into Maysville, Mason County, and Northeastern Kentucky. We greatly appreciate the additional funding for what has quietly grown into the crown jewel of regional airports in Kentucky. We just announced our Aviation Technology Maintenance program with MCTC that I’m convinced will attract more interest than ever before to Fleming Mason Airport. With Kentucky’s growing emphasis on aviation and aerospace, ensuring Fleming Mason Airport remains the best regional airport in Kentucky is a top priority.”
“We’re looking forward to several other announcements at Fleming-Mason as well,” the judge-executive said. “From runway improvements to new structures, the growing momentum at Fleming-Mason Airport mirrors that for Maysville, Mason County, and our region. These investments will undoubtedly pay dividends for the quality of life our citizens have here as well as open the door for new investments in the future.”