COVID-19 number continue to climb

Health officials reported 2,559 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Tuesday with 14 new deaths.

The current positivity rate stands at 8.79 percent.

At least one local school, Mason County Middle School, is closed because of an outbreak of the coronavirus, officials said.

“We had around 200 students in a quarantine situation with around 20 positive cases at MCMS late last week,” Superintendent Rick Ross said Tuesday. “For the first time during the pandemic, we had significant spread at school.”

A tool the state legislature has provided is the ability to move grade levels or an entire school temporarily to online learning, without having to make up any days, Ross explained. This is not permitted for use on a district-wide scale, he said.

“We have been very fortunate that our mitigation steps and ‘test to stay’ have allowed us to be in school as much as possible,” Ross said.

Middle school students will continue online classes and return to in-person school on Thursday, he said.

The latest case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 3,285 total cases, 154 active, 75 deaths.

Robertson County — 481 total cases, 41 active, 17 deaths.

Bracken County — 1,424 total cases, 24 active, 18 deaths.

Lewis County — 3,025 total cases, 133 active cases, 61 deaths.

Fleming County — 2,471 total cases, 55 active, 42 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 4,738 total cases, 111 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 7,458 total cases, 121 deaths.

The five BTADD counties remain in the red zone, along with the majority of the state.

