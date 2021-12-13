If you want to donate…

Local efforts to provide relief to those affected by tornadoes in Western Kentucky are already underway.

The area was devastated by the tornado which killed as many as 100 people in the commonwealth in Mayfield, Bowling Green, and beyond.

There is a need for items ranging from personal hygiene items to cleaning supplies. There is a critical need for tarps, officials said, as residents try to salvage what them can from their homes.

Among the local efforts currently underway are:

Lewis County Schools — Collecting coats, hats, and toys. Items can be dropped off at any of the district’s schools or at the central office by Dec. 15.

Brian Payne State Farm — Collecting water, paper towels, toilet papers, can be left at his Maysville office.

Bill Boggs State Farm — Collecting water, cleaning supplies, toliet paper, paper towels, new toys, batteries, flashlights and nonperishable food items. No clothing please.

BTADD — Toys for Trace Creek Construction efforts, can be left at the Kenton Commonwealth Center in downtown Maysville.

CrossPoint Church — Collecting tarps, water, nonperishable food, flash lights, batteries, toiletries, blankets. Can be left at the church on Kenton Station.

Miller Lumber, Augusta — Collecting hygiene items, cleaning supplies, blankets, bottled water, tarps which may be delivered to Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

Donations of personal items, socks, coats, gloves, cleaning supplies, blankets and tarps will also be accepted at the Augusta-Bracken County basketball game Monday at the AIS gym.

Donations can also be made to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org or at the secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRlief

