Estill adds his name to ballot for reelection

Mason County Attorney John Estill has filed to seek reelection to the post he has held for 27 years.

Estill made his plans known when he submitted the necessary paperwork to Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher on Tuesday.

He has served as Mason County Attorney since 1994 and has twice been named Kentucky’s Outstanding County Attorney.

Others who have filed in Mason County since the books were opened include incumbent and Democrat Owen McNeill for election as judge-executive, an office he has held since this spring after being named by Gov. Beshear after the unexpected death of then Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer. Travis Huber, a Republican, has also filed for the county’s top elected office.

Others who have filed paperwork to run for office with Schumacher include James Clark, a Republican, and Ben Breslin, a Democrat, for constable of District 1, Joe Collins, a Republican, for constable of District 2, Mark Brannon, a Democrat, for Constable of District 3 and Democrat Chris O’Hearn for county commissioner for District 2 where he is the incumbent.

Longtime Commissioner Victor McKay has filed to retain his post on city commission.

“It has been an honor to have served the people of Maysville over the past nine years,” McKay said. “I feel the city has taken great strides in moving forward and I’m excited to see just how far we can go. I’ve been very fortunate that the fine folks here have shown their support over the years…”

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, the incumbent, and a Republican has filed for reelection. Also, incumbent property evaluation administrator and Democrat Troy Cracraft has filed to retain his office as has Schumacher, also a Democrat.

Incumbent Jailer Lisa Yeary, a Democrat, has filed for reelection and Debra Cotterill has filed for election as mayor of Maysville. Cotterill was named mayor early this year following the unexpected death of Mayor Charles Cotterill, her husband.

Peggy Frame, a Republican, filed for commissioner of District 3 and incumbent and Democrat Joe McKay filed for reelection as commissioner of District 1.

Ann Brammer, who gained a seat on Maysville City Commission and took office in January 2020, filed for reelection to office. Mason County Commissioner and Democrat Phil Day, who served as interim judge-executive this spring following the unexpected death of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer filed for reelection as commissioner of District 3.

In Bracken County, Democrat Tina Teegarden has filed for reelection as county-judge executive. Those who have filed for magistrate include, District 1, Republican Sandy Ruf; District 2, Democrat Craig Miller; District 3, Democrat David B.Kelsch; District 4, Democrat Steven W. Cummins and Republican Daniel “Danny” Holleran; District 5, Democrat Troy Teegarden and Republican Deborah Mayfield; District 6, Republican Danielle Evans, Republican Trevor Hargett and Republican John T. Scott; District 7, Democrat Doug “Smitty” Smith; and District 8, Democrat Jeff Collins and Democrat Ronald “Rusty” Monahon.

Others who have declared their candidacy for county offices are Christopher Ford Cummins, Republican, for coroner; Rae Jean Poe, Democrat and Jennifer Free, Republican, for county clerk; Charlie Clos, Democrat for jailer; Tracey Florer, Democrat for PVA; and Republican Robert “Bobby” Boody and Republican Mark Branham for sheriff.

Judge Kim Leet Razor has also filed for reelection. Leet is in her first term as judge for District 19 which covers Mason, Bracken and Fleming counties.

Candidates have until Jan 7, 2022, to file for the 2022 election cycle.

The Primary Election is May 17 and the General Election is Nov. 8, 2022.