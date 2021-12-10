AIS library renovation nears completion

Since July, the Augusta Independent School Library has been undergoing renovations.
Having had few upgrades over the last 20 years, the library was the focus of the district when submitting a 2021 Durr grant application this spring. After the project was funded, the district began transforming the space.
“A couple of years ago, we received the Durr grant to renovate the computer lab into the 21st Century Learning Lab,” Technology Director Tim Litteral said. “When we wrote the grant this year, we had a similar transformation in mind, wanting to create a 21st Century Library Media Center.”
With $15,000 from the Durr grant as a starting point, and another $10,000 from the Augusta Beehive and Augusta Distillery fundraiser that benefited the renovation, school leaders decided to make a significant investment in the space and allocated local funds to the project as well.
“Augusta Independent is a small, rural, low-income school district with approximately 70 percent of the students qualifying for free/reduced meals,” Superintendent Lisa McCane said. “Therefore, continual planning and prioritizing of funds is necessary to complete renovations like the library.”
The change is immediately noticeable to visitors who come through the door with new carpet, freshly painted walls, and a new but condensed circulation desk. New book shelving to match the circulation desk was also purchased. Another addition is a new flat screen display panel. The device features interactive software and a learning suite that combines whiteboarding and interactive widgets. It will allow teachers to present content during instruction, but can also be used for students to present information and material to their peers. Other improvements include new student tables and seating that provide larger workspaces, new permanent tables for board meetings that are also available for student use, and flexible seating for students located around the room.
“It wasn’t just about buying new furniture,” Litteral said. “We had unusable space in the way the room was designed before, so we wanted to be intentional and maximize the space available. Other focuses were to encourage collaboration, mirror a potential workplace environment, and to create an environment comfortable for learning. The new flexible seating will do that and put a focus on 21st-century skills.”
The project timing was nearly perfect as well, as Augusta Independent has a full-time library media specialist for the first time in a number of years. Cindy Gibson, a former teacher in the district who has also served as part-time librarian, assumed her new full-time position at the beginning of the school year.
“Thanks to the community partnerships and support of the Durr Foundation Grant, Augusta Beehive, and a couple other funding pieces falling into place, we have transformed the library space to enhance teaching, learning, and school-wide literacy for years to come,” McCane said.
Students will have the opportunity to visit the newly renovated 21st Century Library Media Center for the first time this week.