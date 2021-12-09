Estes named MCTC December Student of the Month

Maysville City Commission will put any move to comply with federal vaccine mandates on hold as the issue works its way through the federal court system.

City commissioners, along with Mayor Debra Cotterill addressed the issue during a special meeting on Monday.

City Manager Matt Wallingford said the city was advised by the Kentucky League of Cities to adopt the emergency temporary standard on COVID-19 vaccinations handed down by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The KLA said the order should be adopted by Dec. 5.

The ETS applies to companies or agencies that employ 100 people or more. The city, Wallingford said, well exceeds that number with about 150 full-time employees along with several part-time employees.

Under the mandate, employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination or face weekly COVID-19 testing. Unvaccinated employees would also be required to wear face coverings while on the job.

But the mandate was put on hold by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, with the court calling the mandate “staggeringly overbroad.”

Wallingford said if the mandate is eventually overturned, the city could simply come back and rescind the municipal order requiring the vaccine.

The order would require the first of a two-dose vaccine by Dec. 14 and the second by Dec. 28 or a one-dose vaccine by Dec. 28.

Should an employee choose not to take the vaccine, a weekly COVID-19 test would be required, along with the face-covering. Asked about the cost of the testing, Caudill said the law is pretty unambiguous that the expense would fall to the city.

Wallingford said should the city fail to comply, it could be subject to fines of up to $13,000 for each incident of noncompliance, a number increased under the Build Back Better bill.

He warned that OSHA could decide to make an example of somebody for failure to comply and he does not want the city to be that example.

Commissioner David Cartmell said the issue would be moot should the court reject the vaccine mandate.

Caudill said because of the stay, he does not believe the city would be in danger of being penalized if the order is not passed immediately.

Commissioner Andrew Wood said passing the order calls for “crystal ball kind of stuff.” He questioned Wallingford on the number of city employees who are currently vaccinated. The city manager estimated that more than 100 have received the COVID-19 vaccine but admitted there are some who, although “very good employees,” will not agree to be vaccinated.

Wood said the city cannot afford to lose employees because of the mandate.

After further discussing the issue, commissioners agreed to reconsider the order at a later meeting and to call a special meeting if warranted to meet federal timelines.