Estes named MCTC December Student of the Month

Maysville Community and Technical College has named Robert Estes Student of the Month for December 2021.

Before attending MCTC, Robert decided to attend a larger regional university. But quickly learned that it was not where he needed to be and left school to join the workforce.

A short time later his desire to earn a degree led him back to MCTC where he has earned a reputation as an exemplary student.

Robert will complete his manufacturing industrial technologies, industrial electrician diploma at the end of the fall 2021 semester. He plans to jump straight into the workforce with his new skills, but is considering going into a bachelor’s program in the future.

In addition to his studies, Robert took on the extra challenge of assisting electrical technology instructor Brandin Perkins with the setup of robotic trainer modules for the classroom and has taken an interest in 3D printing.

“I would recommend anyone to come to MCTC for their associate degree,” said Robert. “You spend less money and get a great, hands-on education.”

Robert is a resident of Rowan County.

To learn more about achieving your goals by pursuing your educational journey at MCTC visit maysville.kctcs.edu

