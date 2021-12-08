Kelschs named grand marshal for Augusta parade

AUGUSTA — Vaughn and Beverly Kelsch have been named grand marshals for Augusta’s annual White Christmas Parade.
The couple formerly owned and operated K’s Grocery in Augusta and currently own R’s Liquor and More, in Augusta. Vaughn Kelsch was also the one-time principal at Augusta Independent School where he graduated in 1971. He has also serves as an election official for Bracken County.
The couple are parents of three sons.
The White Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Augusta Rotary Club, is set for Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Organizers have invited clubs, churches, schools, other organizations and individuals to walk or ride on floats, on horses, antique cars and even golf carts to take part. The only thing not allowed is Santa impostors since the real deal will arrive at the end of the parade.
As of early this week, 14 organizations said they intend to enter floats, including the popular Hardymon’s Lumber float.
A lighted float contest, open to all Christmas themes, is set with judging at 4:30 p.m., at the staging area at Augusta Independent School. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.
Moore and Parker Funeral Home will hold a reception for the grand marshals from 4-5 p.m., at the Clooney Community Center .
Uplift Beauty Lounge on Main Street plans a hot chocolate bar along with Locust Creek Caramel Apples inside their local at 207 Main Street, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The Augusta Independent Educational Foundation will have its first every White Christmas Ball following the parade. The event will get underway at 7:30 p.m., at the August VFW. Tickets are $25 for a couple or $15 single and are available at Bradford’s Home Mart or by contacting Marlene Kelsch Barrett. Tickets will also be available at the door.
The ball will include a silent aucton, split-the-pot, and an ugly sweater contest.
For more information about the parade or evetns, contact the Augusta Tourism Director.