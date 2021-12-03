Huber files for Mason judge-exec.

Travis Huber has entered the race for Mason County Judge-Executive.

The Republican filed his papers for the office last week, he said.

If both make it past the May primary, Huber will face Owen McNeill, the current judge-executive and a Democrat, in the November General Election.

As a retired public school administrator — he once served as principal at nearby Bracken County High School — and a retired Army Reservist, Huber said he looks forward to continuing to serve his community.

“Having raised my family here, I understand what a tremendous community we have and I will ensure it continues to grow economically while honoring our past and the values of our citizens,” Huber said. “Working with other Mason County elected officials, we will continue to improve all services the members of our community expect and be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.”

McNeill has held the office since early this spring when he was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear following the unexpected death of then Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer. Prior to that he served as executive director of the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority.

Others who have filed paperwork to run for office with Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher include Joe Collins, a Republican, for constable of District 2, James Clark, for constable of District 1, and Democrat Chris O’Hearn for county commissioner for District 2 where he is the incumbent.

Longtime Commissioner Victor McKay has filed to retain his post on city commission.

“It has been an honor to have served the people of Maysville over the past nine years,” McKay said. “I feel the city has taken great strides in moving forward and I’m excited to see just how far we can go. I’ve been very fortunate that the fine folks here have shown their support over the years…”

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, the incumbent, and a Republican has filed for reelection. Also, incumbent property evaluation administrator and Democrat Troy Cracraft has filed to retain his office as has Schumacher, also a Democrat.

Incumbent Jailer Lisa Yeary, a Democrat, has filed for reelection and Debra Cotterill has filed for election as mayor of Maysville. Cotterill was named mayor early this year following the unexpected death of Mayor Charles Cotterill, her husband.

Peggy Frame, a Republican, filed for commissioner of District 3 and incumbent and Democrat Joe McKay filed for reelection as commissioner of District 1.

Ann Brammer, who gained a seat on Maysville City Commission and took office in January 2020, filed for reelection to office. Mason County Commissioner and Democrat Phil Day, who served as interim judge-executive this spring following the unexpected death of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer filed for reelection as commissioner of District 3.

Candidates have until Jan 7, 2022, to file for the 2022 election cycle.

The Primary Election is May 17 and the General Election is Nov. 8, 2022.