McGovney funds created for Adams County

Maysville Twilight Christmas parade, often seen as the official start of the holiday season downtown, is set for Friday, Dec. 3 beginning at 7 p.m.

The holiday tradition should receive a big welcome back after having been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maysville Mason Street Director Caroline Reece noted.

The 2019 parade saw more floats than ever before, and Reece hopes that trend will continue.

“We encourage any business or organization to enjoy the fun of building a float and showing it off in the parade, “ Reece said. “If that task seems too daunting, throw some lights and tinsel on your truck and join in. The more is literally the merrier at Christmastime.”

There is no registration process to be in the parade, which could be why it is so popular. If someone gets a last-minute urge to participate, they can simply join the line-up under the train trestle winding down East Second Street at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. However, there is one stipulation – do not dress like Santa Claus.

“We have the real Mr. Kringle, straight from the North Pole, already booked for our parade. We wouldn’t want to confuse the children,” Reece said.

Parade Grand Marshal is Billie Johnson Lofton. Lofton is a community leader who has done a tremendous amount of work through the years making life better for the children in our area. At her annual B.J.’s Christmas Party, held in the Cox Building, every child receives a present and a large dose of holiday cheer. That dedication continues through the year with back-to-school backpack programs, and events for Easter and Halloween.

Another highlight of this year’s parade will be the appearance of a Multitude of Angels, from some nearly 12 feet tall to others of more conventional heights. The heavenly hosts are the brainchild of professional mascot designer Jennifer Smith, the founder of Avant Garb, which makes mascot costumes. Smith is also the wife of Jim Dougans, minister at Maysville’s First Presbyterian Church.

Smith conducted workshops over several weekends, designing and directing construction on the 12-foot-tall angel puppets along with providing patterns for wings and halos for smaller folks.

Reece hopes many children will want to join in. She stressed that girls and boys do not have to wear the wings and halos created by Smith’s patterns and her workers at the Presbyterian Church. They can use what their churches and schools might already have or make the wings and halos themselves. Angels will gather in Rotary Park at 6:30.

The antique fire truck, which carries Santa, will stop at the Russell Theatre as the parade nears its end. Santa will get off and go inside for families to stop by for a visit and pictures. The theater is also hosting Santa’s Sweet Shop beginning at 6:30 and running until visits are over at 9 p.m.

In addition to the parade, a Christmas Market will be held in Limestone Park Friday, 10 a.m.-9p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday noon-4 p.m. The market is sponsored by Carlson Software and will feature vendors, food, and carolers. Those singers will also stroll through downtown and be near the many businesses to bring some extra joy to holiday shopping. Santa will be available for visits at the Market Dec. 4 and 5, 2-4 p.m. and before the parade from 4-6:30 p.m.

During the two weekends following the parade, audiences can relive the tension of will he or won’t he shoot his eye out as the Maysville Players present “A Christmas Story.” Join Ralphie, Flick, and the rest of the gang Dec. 9-11 and 16-18 at 7 p.m. and Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19, at 2 p.m. at the Washington Opera House. Tickets can be purchased online at the maysvilleplayers.net or by calling the box office at 606-564-3666.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center will again be the place to see Nativity sets from near and far. This is a must-see Christmas event that features the vast collection of Barbara Clarke. Hundreds of nativity sets from all over the world will be on display throughout the month of December.

The halls of downtown should be thoroughly decked, thanks to a window decorating contest sponsored by the Maysville Younger Women’s Club and Maysville Main Street.

“We were so happy when the Women’s Club approached us and wanted to partner for the contest, “ Reece said. Club members are getting together prizes and a plaque that will stay in the winning business until next year so “bragging rights are definitely on the line.” Downtown residents are also encouraged to decorate to the fullest as a prize and yard sign will be given in that category as well.

“We are lucky to have retailers of all sizes all around town,” Reece said, “But you just cannot beat the holiday feel in downtown Maysville with our decorations, music and small local stores at Christmastime. It really is like walking into a Hallmark movie.”