Stanfield steps in to fill Lewis office

November 26, 2021
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
Stanfield

Stanfield

For the third time in less than a year, Lewis County has a new judge-executive.

Tollesboro resident and auctioneer Craig Stanfield was named to the office on Wednesday by Gov. Andy Beshear. He replaces Jimmy Lykins who resigned early this month, less than a year after being appointed to the position. Lykins was named to the post following the resignation of Todd Ruckel who had stepped down to accept a position in Frankfort.

Stanfield said he expects to get to work on Monday and hopes to be sworn in that same day.

“I am always happy to serve my community and to that extent I am involved in a number of organizations and boards,” he said. He cited his service to the Buffalo trace Area Development District as helping him develop skills that he expects to use in the county’s top elected position.

“I wish to thank my family and supporters and I look forward to the challenge and sincerely hope to make a positive difference in the future of Lewis County,” Stanfield said.

Stanfield is a native of Tollesboro and a graduate of Tollesboro High School. He is a member of St. Patrick Church in Maysville and a collector of memorabilia from the five-county Buffalo Trace region, he said.

A real estate broker and auctioneer, he maintains a business office in Tollesboro and is also the owner of the former Tollesboro High School facility where he operates an auction center. He and his wife, Beverly donate the use of the old school building to the Lend A Helping Hand Food Pantry.

In his role as auctioneer, Stanfield often conducts charity auctions, donating his time and talents to the organizations involved.

Stanfield has been a member of the Tollesboro Lions Club for more than three decades and is the current president of the group.

He served as a citizen member of BTADD since 1998, and served as the 2014-2016 chair of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. He has served on numerous local and area boards and commissions and has been honored for his charity and community work by BTADD and Woodmen of the World.

Chuck Swearingen, who serves as District 4 Magistrate on the county’s fiscal court, was named by his fellow magistrates as interim judge-executive until Beshear’s appointment was made.

The current judge-executive term runs through Dec. 31, 2022.

