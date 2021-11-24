Indictments returned by Bracken grand jury

BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County grand jury returned an indictment charging a man for allegedly strangling a woman and threatening to “bash in your (expletive) head.”

Blake Caleb Ishmael, 27, of Flemingsburg, faces several charges in connection with the Oct. 4 incident, including fourth-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, menacing and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the indictment, Ishmael allegedly struck a woman on her arms, causing cuts and bruises, intentionally impeded her breathing by applying pressure to her throat, refused to allow the woman to leave her residence, threatened her and attempted to conceal items that he had broken when officers responded.

Ishmael was arrested by Augusta Police Officer Jason Krueger of the Augusta Police Department and lodged in the Mason County Detention Center on Oct. 5 and released without bond on Oct. 12.

Heather Ann Niemeier, 30, of Augusta, was indicted on multiple charges relating to a Sept. 28 incident, according to the indictment. Those charges include resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree second offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender.

Niemeier was arrested by Krueger and is currently housed at MCDC on a $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Bracken County Circuit Court on Dec. 10.

Other indictments handed down by the grand jury include:

Jaden Workman, 26, trafficking in marijuana more than eight ounces, less than five pounds first offense.

Phillip Wayne Parsons II, 40, first-degree possession of controlled substance methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication on a controlled substance excluding alcohol.

Michael Leslie Lewis II, 40, failure to notify owner of damage, public intoxication on a controlled substance excluding alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Jonnie Dean Thompson, 59, license to be in possession, no or expired registration plates, failure to owner to maintain required insurance second offense or greater, prohibited alteration or removal of VIN number.