MCTC students get lesson in mechanics and giving

Maysville Community and Technical College students in Instructor Gordon “Gordy” Jones’s class are learning more than just the assignments listed in the class syllabus. They are also receiving a life lesson about giving back to their community.

This fall Jones added a service project element using discarded bicycles to his Maintaining Industrial Equipment course where students typically learn entry-level mechanical and industrial maintenance skills.

“We start this course with the basics,” said Jones. “Lessons No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 are always safety, safety and safety. From there we move on to basic mechanics all the way to concepts relative to full-scale industrial systems.”

A lesson in mechanical transmission sparked the idea with Jones for a project using bicycles in need of repair as training elements in his laboratory sessions so he started his search for bikes.

Some bikes were given to the project as donations, but most Jones salvaged or acquired himself.

Once in the lab, the bikes are evaluated to determine the needed repairs and the students go to work in teams to make them roadworthy once again.

When asked about lessons in the class, one student said, “I’m glad I decided to take Mr. Jones’s class, it’s a safe place to fail and learn from my mistakes.”

So far, the group has repaired and restored about 20 bicycles, that are now ready to be donated to adults and children from shelters and organizations that help those in need… just in time for the holidays.

“I believe we are put on this world to make a difference,” said Jones. “We want our students to walk away with something more than a degree when they leave MCTC. This project teaches them something beyond the mechanical skills they might learn.”

Jones noted that the bikes will be donated in memory of a homeless veteran named Ernest Hegedus, who had no family but wanted to make a difference. What little money he had was left to fund projects such as this one.

If you are interested in learning more about career skills and life lessons taught at MCTC visit maysville.kctcs.edu.