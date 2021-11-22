Boone statue dedicated

November 22, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Bruce Carlson speaks to those on hand Saturday for the dedication of the Daniel Boone statue in Limestone Park. The statue, which is joined by another placed earlier of Simon Kenton and a relief of Tecumseh, was commissioned by Carlson who also had two bronze bison designed and placed in the downtown park.

Bruce Carlson speaks to those on hand Saturday for the dedication of the Daniel Boone statue in Limestone Park. The statue, which is joined by another placed earlier of Simon Kenton and a relief of Tecumseh, was commissioned by Carlson who also had two bronze bison designed and placed in the downtown park.

Bruce Carlson speaks to those on hand Saturday for the dedication of the Daniel Boone statue in Limestone Park. The statue, which is joined by another placed earlier of Simon Kenton and a relief of Tecumseh, was commissioned by Carlson who also had two bronze bison designed and placed in the downtown park.

Trending Recipes