Two killed in Ohio crash

November 22, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Georgetown Post, is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash which left two people daed, officials said.

The crash occurred on Friday, at abouty 4 a.m. on Gift Ridge Road, one mile west of Ohio 247, in Monroe Township, Adams County, Ohio, according to police.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 BMW X3 SUV, operated by Jason D. Ballard, 46 of Manchester, Ohio, was westbound on Gift Ridge Road. Ballard allegedly drove off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees and overturned.

Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County Coroner. He was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle, Adam T.W. Wait, 28 of West Union, Ohio, was also pronounced dead at the scene by the Adams County Coroner. Wait was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, police said.

Units assisting on scene included the Manchester Fire and EMS, Adams County Coroner’s Office and Scott and Combs Towing.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

