Lofton named parade grand marshal

For years Billie Johnson Lofton has given to the community through her BJ’s Gift of Giving Christmas party in addition to sponsoring a backpack program, Easter events, drive-by Halloween, and back-to-school events.

Lofton, a native of Maysville, said a few years ago that she holds the party each year in honor of one of her sons who died when he was 17, William Johnson Lofton, who was also referred to as “BJ.”

Lofton said her son was exceptionally generous, especially around Christmas.

This year it’s the community’s turn to give back to Lofton by honoring her as the grand marshal of the city’s annual Twilight Christmas Parade.

“She’s been what I would call a quiet hero — someone who has done an enormous amount for so many, but has gone about it like just another day at the office, without publicity or fanfare,” Maysville Main Street Director Caroline Reece said.” But, whether she likes it or not, that stops on Dec. 3rd.”

Lofton is a long-time employee of Delta Airlines working as an information technology operations leader and has gotten them to sponsor many endeavors in Maysville, Reece said.

“Main Street wants to thank her and let everyone know about her good work and how her efforts have made a tremendous difference to many families in our community,” Reece said.

The parade is set for Friday, Dec. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. As it winds its way through downtown Maysville Lofton will be in the lead of a new feature for this year, multitudes of angels, from some nearly 12 feet tall to others of more conventional heights. For many children, Lofton may be considered an angel herself as she provides a brighter holiday for them.

“It’s about seeing a smile on a child’s face at Christmas time,” Lofton said at a past BJ’s Gift of Giving event. “There are a lot of kids that don’t get Christmas, and if I can just give one child, or a hundred children, a gift that can make them smile and have Santa Claus here, then that’s my Christmas to them.”