Waterline break closes highway

November 20, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

A water main break near Kentucky 11 and Lexington Street in Maysville prompted the closure of the highway on Friday, officials said.

According to Maysville’s Assistant Utility Manager Mark Julian, the utility crew had been searching for a waterline leak in the area for several days but had been hampered in the search by rain.

The break was finally discovered near the Mason County Detention Center and Lexington Street on Thursday, Julian said. It had gushed out from beneath the roadway and undermined a portion of the road, finally washing out the travel lane, he said.

Allen Blair, spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 9, said engineers with his agency were in communication with the city’s utility crew on Thursday and decided to close Kentucky 11 between U.S. 62 and Kentucky 2519 as a safety precaution.

Julian said the culprit was an 8-inch cast iron water main that has been in place for 30 years or more and is likely near the end of its service life.

Although the city has replaced many water lines recently in conjunction with Columbia Gas’s gas line replacement project, the line in question is not among those scheduled for replacement, Julian said. However, he did say the city is actively seeking grants to fund more utility projects such as water line upgrades, he said.

Officials were uncertain when the road might reopen but expected it to be ready for traffic by the weekend.

Trending Recipes