Search for MCTV president is on again

The search for a new president for Maysville Community and Technical College is set to begin anew in January, officials said Tuesday.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Paul Czarapata made the announcement.

The search for a replacement for Dr. Stephen Vacik, who resigned in April 2020 to accept a position with Hines Community College in Raymond, Miss., was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The search committee resumed its work in September and was expected to conduct interviews in November. Finalists were scheduled to be invited to the college in mid-November for interviews with faculty, staff, and the MCTC board with the goal of selecting the new president at that time.

The search was once again called off at the end of October. No reason was given.

“Following internal deliberations, the search to identify the next president of Maysville Community and Technical College has been cancelled,” officials with MCTC said in a statement released by the college at the time.

The search committee consists of five representatives from the MCTC faculty and staff, five representatives from the communities MCTC serves, and the MCTC Board Chair, according to Avi Bear, who also will chair the screening committee. It also includes Missy Bishop (MCTC assistant professor), Adam Hawkins (MCTC associate professor), Melinda Walker (MCTC associate professor), Sandy Power (MCTC director of financial aid), Maggie Price (MCTC advisor/success coach), Rose Clifford (Harrison Memorial Hospital), Carmela Green (Sterling Health Care), Russ Harris (retired Community College department chair), Mark Trachsel (financial advisor) and Steven Zweigart (attorney and former MCTC board member).

Officials said finalists will be announced in early April and will be on campus for faculty, staff and community forums as well as board interviews on April 12 and 13. The new president will be selected April 13 with a goal of having that person in place by July 1.

Vacik was named president of MCTC in 2015. His last day at the school was June 30, 2020. Vacik succeeded Dr. Ed Story who retired as president of MCTC in December 2014.

The new president was originally expected to take office in January 2022.

Russ Ward will continue to serve as interim president until a new president is selected, officials said.

The search committee consists of five representatives from the MCTC faculty and staff, five representatives from the communities MCTC serves and the MCTC Board Chair, Avi Bear, who also will chair the screening committee.

More information for applicants will be available in January.