Beshear says boosters for all, BTDHD is ready

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that qualifies every person 18 years old or older and living or working in the commonwealth to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Governor said Kentucky was seeing declines in COVID-19 case numbers and the test positivity rate for many weeks, but recently those numbers have begun to plateau or even slightly increase.

“We are moving into the amazing holiday season with Thanksgiving, Christmas and other gatherings, which unfortunately are especially risky for COVID-19 being able to spread,” said Beshear. “Because of that, it’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes.”

Until today, based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots have been limited to Kentuckians who are over 65, have significant underlying conditions or are exposed to many people through their work.

“Folks, you really need to get vaccinated and get this booster, and now it should be fairly easy. It’s going to make you much safer over the next several months,” said Beshear.

Buffalo Trace District Health Department Director Victor McKay said he was glad to hear Beshear’s announcement.

“We have been focusing our attention on booster clinics the past several weeks and have solicited the help of the Kentucky National Guard and they have done an outstanding job for us as well as other health departments across the state,” he said.

The next scheduled booster clinic will be this Friday at Robertson County School in Mount Olivet, McKay said. That clinic is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and another clinic is set for Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club in Maysville from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., he said.

People interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster can schedule an appointment online at www.buffalotracehealth.com or by calling the health department at 606-564-9447.

“Health department employees will be more than glad to assist with scheduling appointments,” McKay said. “Walk-ins are welcome and are encouraged to attend either one of upcoming clinics.”

COVID-19 vaccine first and second doses are currently being offered at the health department on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“We are working on getting to a point where we can offer first, second and booster doses more frequently at both Mason County and Robertson County health centers,” McKay said.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 17, more than 437,000 Kentuckians had received a booster.

At least five other states so far have taken similar steps to expand eligibility including, Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Mexico and West Virginia. According to reports, the Food and Drug Administration could authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for all adults as early as this week.

The latest case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 3,012 total cases, 77 active, 71 deaths.

Robertson County — 400 total cases, 28 active, 16 deaths.

Bracken County — 1,294 total cases, 28 active, 16 deaths.

Lewis County — 2,754 total cases, 65 active cases, 59 deaths.

Fleming County — 2,244 total cases, four active, 36 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 4,382 total cases, 106 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 6,822 total cases, 109 deaths.

All five counties in the Buffalo Trace Area — Mason, Fleming, Bracken, Lewis and Robertson — have moved back into the Red Zone.