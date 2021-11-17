From Opera Stage to ORVAG

As part of The Ohio River Valley Artists’ Guild Monthly Featured Artist Series, a collection of works by local artist, Judith Kennan Chumbler will be featured at the Cox Gallery for the month of November.

Chumbler, most notable for her classical music skills as a soprano on opera and concert stages, put aside her voice to let a watercolor brush do her singing shortly after moving back home to Maysville with her husband Fred Chumbler.

“I’m very new to painting but it’s quickly become my new passion. When we were kids, my sister Jill was the artist, whereas for me it was singing. When it came time for college, Jill majored in art, I majored in music. I sang here in the US and in Europe for so many years…so it’s been incredibly surprising to me to find out that I can paint and love to do it too. I started with watercolors a bit before the Covid epidemic took hold. One day I was looking at a blank wall in our house and I couldn’t find what I wanted in the stores, so for some reason, and I can’t honestly say why I decided I’d try to paint something simple to fill the blank spot. One painting and I was hooked! Now, it’s hard some days to put the brush down long enough to do anything else.”

“With no formal training in art, I started by watching YouTube videos, online classes and reading art books. That was and still is my “schooling.” I began with watercolors not knowing that it is considered by many to be the most difficult medium. I’ve always loved the works of Monet, I mean who doesn’t love his water lilies, and I was fascinated by the way he uses the colors to mingle with each other and create beautiful results. Basically, I had no idea what I was doing, I just bought a small tray of watercolors, some paper and jumped in and did it. I think it was a good way to start because I really had no fear or preconceived notions. I just knew if I liked it or not and if not, it was only paper and I threw it away. Someday I may settle into one style of painting but for now, I’m having too much fun trying all different ways of using watercolors. I also love working with colored pencils and sketching with plain old No. 2 pencils and ballpoint pens. For me, when I sold my first piece of art, it was like getting a standing ovation in Carnegie Hall!”

“Several artists who are members of ORVAG and highly praised professionals in the field continue to give me hints, healthy and constructive criticism and lots of support and I’m grateful for every bit of it. I work diligently each day to create paintings I love. To me, that is what makes it all fun. I am very honored to be featured by ORVAG this coming month. I hope to see lots of people at the Cox Gallery, since I volunteer there several days each week and I want everyone to stop by and say hello.”

The Cox Gallery is located at 2 East Third Street next to the Maysville -Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is a welcome home to many lovely artworks by local ORVAG artists who are only a mere sampling of the wealth of talent we are blessed to have here in Maysville.