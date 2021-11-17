MCTC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Maysville Community and Technical College will join colleges and business partners across the country in celebrating National Apprenticeship Week Nov. 15 – 21.
National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities.
The week is an opportunity to highlight how Registered Apprenticeship, a proven and industry-driven training model, provides a critical talent pipeline that can help to address some of our nation’s pressing workforce challenges such as responding to critical supply chain demands and supporting a clean energy workforce, modernizing our cybersecurity response, addressing public health issues, and rebuilding our country’s infrastructure.
The apprenticeship program at MCTC provides students the opportunity to not only earn a degree but also gain hands-on training through business and industry partnerships throughout the region.
“Once a student completes our apprenticeship program, they not only receive a degree but also leave us with up to two years of on-the-job training,” said Cindy Hurt, apprenticeship coordinator for the college. “This valuable and marketable skillset leads to a potential full-time job offer with their apprenticeship host or an advantage when seeking future employment.”
Current MCTC Computerized Manufacturing and Machining student, Aaron Utterback is learning first-hand the value of an apprenticeship. He pursued a registered apprenticeship through Stober Drives located in Maysville.
Utterback became aware of the opportunity at an open house event at Stober and immediately knew it was the right choice for him and his future.
“I enjoy the hands-on training that my apprenticeship provides,” said Utterback. “Being able to work at a great company like Stober and earn my degree from MCTC is a big opportunity for me.”
In addition to help from instructors at the college, Aaron is provided a mentor through Stober who guides him through his time in the program. Aaron’s mentor Robert Gooding has high marks for the new apprentice.
“He has done very well, his classes and time at the plant have helped him to quickly pick up the programs and machines, we’re proud of his progress,” said Gooding.
When asked about his future and working at Stober, Utterback was all smiles.
“They are like family, I hope to retire from here someday,” he said.
If you are interested in an apprenticeship or have a business that is interested in hosting an apprentice, please contact Cindy Hurt at [email protected] or 859-499-6282 ext. 66511.