McNeill makes it official

November 17, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill files his paperwork officially declaring his candidacy. McNeill was appointed judge-executive in February. This will be his first run for public office. Pictured with McNeill is Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill files his paperwork officially declaring his candidacy. McNeill was appointed judge-executive in February. This will be his first run for public office. Pictured with McNeill is Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill has filed for the office he has held since early this spring when he was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear following the unexpected death of then Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer.

McNeill filed Monday in the office of Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher, surrounded by his wife, Tina and his family.

“This afternoon I filed my paperwork to run for Mason County Judge-Executive and continue the positive momentum our community has built this last year,” McNeill said. “Serving as Mason County Judge-Executive has truly been my privilege and I’m very much looking forward to the big things that will happen in Mason County over this next term. From new industry, amenities and services to ensuring we continue our ascension as the leader of Northeast Kentucky, I cannot convey how excited I am for our future.”

McNeill, a Democrat, was named to step into the vacant office in February. This will be his first run for public office.

Also in Mason County among those who have filed is Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, the incumbent and a Republican. Also, incumbent property evaluation administrator and Democrat Troy Cracraft has filed for reelection as has Schumacher, also a Democrat.

Incumbent Jailer Lisa Yeary, a Democrat, has filed for reelection and Debra Cotterill has filed for election as Mayor of Maysville. Cotterill was named mayor early this year following the unexpected death of Mayor Charles Cotterill, her husband.

Peggy Frame, a Republican, filed for commissioner of District 3 and incumbent and Democrat Joe McKay filed for reelection as commissioner of District 1.

Candidates have until Jan 7, 2022, to file for the 2022 election cycle.

The Primary Election is May 17 and the General Election is Nov. 8, 2022.

Trending Recipes