BTDHD offering COVID vaccine boosters

November 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Lauren Gallestein attended at BTDHD clinic to get her COVID vaccine booster.

Health officials are encouraging the public to get a boost for the holiday by attending a Buffalo Trace District Health Department vaccine clinic.

There are only a few more chances to get a booster dose before Thanksgiving, officials said.

“There is usually a spike in flu and COVID cases during winter months when people are spending more time indoors. Optimize your protection against COVID by getting one of the recommended booster doses,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Booster doses are available for those who received their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least six months ago. Those who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are eligible to get the booster two months after their first dose. The next booster clinics are set for:

Tom Browning Boys and Girls

Nov. 13, 2021 – 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nov. 20, 2021 – 8 a.m.- 2p.m.

At Robertson County Schools

Nov. 19, 2021 – 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

At Robertson County Health Department

Nov. 16, 2021 – 9 a.m-noon

Nov. 23, 2021 – 9 a.m-noon.

