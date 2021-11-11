Mitchell Named MCTC November Student of the Month

November 10, 2021
A Maysville man faces several charges, including attempted murder after he allegedly shot another man Friday, in Maysville’s east end.
Gregory Moore, 62, has been charged with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The incident took place on Buckner Street in the early afternoon, according to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, when Moore and another man, identified as Russell Chandler Jr., 34, also of Maysville, had some type of disagreement.
“There was some type of dispute,” Muse said. That’s when Moore allegedly shot Chandler with a .45-caliber handgun, he said.
Police were called to the scene by someone who reported that a man had been shot, Muse said. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to UC Hospital in Cincinnati.
The bullet struck Chandler in the arm, traveled through his arm and into his abdomen, Muse said. Chandler has undergone several surgeries and is listed in critical condition, he said.
After investigating the incident, police arrested Moore and lodged him in the Mason County Detention Center where he remains under a $100,000 bond.
Moore made his first appearance in Mason District Court on Monday where his case was continued until Wednesday.
In an unrelated incident, another man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting another person at a mission on Forest Avenue, Muse said.
Derek Hasselbrink, 45, faces charges of first-degree sodomy and first-degree strangulation in connection with the alleged incident.
Hasselbrink was previously convicted in McCracken County in connection with a 2018 burglary. He was convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in California and was placed on the Kentucky Sexual Offender Registry.
He was released from prison and was placed on mandatory reentry supervision on Oct. 1 and was set to remain on supervision until June 2022.
Hasselbrink was arrested after police received a call from MRMC concerning a possible sexual assault.. After investigating the allegations, police arrested Hasselbrink. He was lodged in MCDC and is being held under a $50,000 bond.
Hasselbrink appeared in Mason District Court on Monday where he entered a not guilty plea to the charges. A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for today.