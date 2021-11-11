Mitchell Named MCTC November Student of the Month

Maysville Community and Technical College has named Kaylin Mitchell Student of the Month for November 2021.

Kaylin has been noted for her hard work, attitude and great sense of humor by her instructors and fellow students.

In addition to her studies, Mitchell has spent time as a work-study for the President’s Office as well as an assistant for Student Support Services at the college.

Mitchell will complete her studies at MCTC in December then plans to transfer to Morehead State University to complete a degree in their Veterinary Technician program.

MCTC wishes Kaylin the best of luck as she pursues the next steps towards reaching her academic and career goals.

