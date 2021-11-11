Mitchell Named MCTC November Student of the Month

A Veterans Day celebration and dedication of the new Iwo Jima mural in downtown Flemingsburg is set for Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

The event will take place in front of the mural on the Cox Building with patriotic music performed by Miss Kentucky 2021 Haley Wheeler, as well as Fleming County residents Minnie Doyle, Wayne and Kim Grannis, Amy Souder Bolar, Randall Wood, and the Fleming County High School Band and Choir.

Some musical performances will be weather-dependent, organizers said.

Robbie Vice will be providing sound and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834 will present the colors.

The celebration will feature remarks by several local officials as well as from mural artist Stephanie Martinez and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. Retired Marine Colonel James W. “Jim” Clark will be the featured speaker.

The Fleming County FFA and the William Dudley Chapter of the DAR will be conducting sign-ups onsite starting at 1 p.m. until the start of the event for any military veterans attending the celebration so they can be recognized and honored at the event. The FFA and DAR will also be serving light refreshments for celebration attendees. Both activities can be found in the tent near the creek-side of the parking lot. Fleming County FFA members will be on hand to assist anyone who needs help to their seats. Tents over seating will only be used if the forecast makes it necessary.

Local historian Marvin Suit will provide a brief historic background about the Cox Building, the late-1800s era building the mural is painted on. Suit and Marty Voiers will lead opening and closing prayers.

Other special guests expected for the event include State Senator Steve West and State Representative William Lawrence among others.

The 20-foot-tall mural of the flag-raising on Mount Suribachi at Iwo Jima is taken from the iconic photograph by AP photographer Joe Rosenthal and was recreated on the Cox Building by artist Stephanie Martinez of Maysville.

The photo holds special meaning for the people of Fleming County — one of the six Marines who helped raise the Stars and Stripes was Fleming County native Pfc. Franklin Sousley who was killed in battle less than a month after the photo was taken. So it seemed a natural choice, according to Adam Hinton, one of the building’s owners.

The celebration is open to the public. Parking close to the celebration is limited so attendees may need to be prepared for a minimal amount of walking. All parking spots at the site of the mural will be reserved for veterans and/or those requiring handicap parking. Part of East Water Street will be closed briefly for the event.

Follow A Better Community Foundation on Facebook for any last-minute details about this special event.