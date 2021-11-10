Election rolls begins to fill

District Court Judge Kim Leet Razor led candidates who have filed paperwork stating their intention to run for elected office.
Leet is in her first term as judge for District 19 which covers Mason, Bracken and Fleming counties.
In Mason County among those who have filed is Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, the incumbent and a Republican. Also, incumbent property evaluation administrator and Democrat Troy Cracraft has filed for reelection as has County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher, also a Democrat.
Incumbent Jailer Lisa Yeary, a Democrat, has filed for reelection and Debra Cotterill has filed for election as Mayor of Maysville. Cotterill was named mayor early this year following the unexpected death of Mayor Charles Cotterill, her husband.
Peggy Frame, a Republican, filed for magistrate of District 3 and incumbent and Democrat Joe McKay filed for reelection as magistrate of District 4.
In Bracken County, Christopher Ford Cummins, a Republican, has filed for election for the office of coroner and incumbent and Democrat Rae Jean Poe has filed for county clerk. Jennifer Free, a Republican, has also filed for the county clerk’s position.
Incumbent Judge-Executive Tina K. Teegarden a Democrat, has filed for reelection as has fellow Democrat and incumbent Charles Clos for jailer.
Magistrate Craig Miller, a Democrat and incumbent, has filed for reelection to his District 2 Augusta West seat as has fellow Democrat and incumbent David Kelsch in District 3 Augusta East.
Steven W. Cummins, a Democrat has filed for election as a Democrat in District 4 and Debra Mayfield, a Republican and Troy Teegarden, a Democrat, have both filed for the District 5 Chatham seat. Danielle Evans, a Republican, has filed for the Brooksville District 6 seat and Doug “Smitty” Smith has filed for the Milford District 7 seat.
Incumbent Tracey Flora, a Democrat, has filed for reelection as PVA and Robert (Bob) Boody, a Republican, has filed for sheriff.
Candidates have until Jan 7, 2022, to file for the 2022 election cycle.
The Primary Election is May 17 and the General Election is Nov. 8, 2022.