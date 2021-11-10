Election rolls begins to fill

Area residents can take a rare glimpse into Maysville’s past during a special presentation of a film produced in 1939 as part of a local fund-raising effort.

Ironically, the showing of the film more than eight decades later will also be a fund-raising event.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., in the historic Russell Theatre, “We Are in the Movies,” will be showcased to benefit A Kidney for Joey — Share Your Spare, Meagan Brannon, one of the event’s organizers said.

“Joey Greenwell is a retired firefighter, who has polycystic kidney disease. He is married to Melissa Greenwell, The Ion Center director, so this family is no stranger to helping others,” Brannon said.

Family and friends of the Greenwells have teamed up to help spread the word about living organ donations, Brannon said. The first step in that process is to raise funding for a billboard in Maysville along Kentucky 9 AA Highway with an eye on expanding to other areas, she said.

“I felt helpless since I wasn’t a match for Joey, so I wanted to help Melissa by taking some of the load off” Brannon said. “We decided to meet with some of her close friends, and from there we knew we needed to reach more people and thought a billboard was the right direction to go.”

The movie features unique footage from several locations, local historian Ron Bailey said.

“The 1939 Forest Avenue School PTA wanted to do a fund-raiser,” Bailey said as he explained the origins of the film. “They decided to make a movie and entitled it “We Are in the Movies.” It features Maysville schools and the only film clip of Fee School and the old Lock and Dam 33 in operation here in Maysville.”

The movie was first shown at the Russell Theatre in 1940 and sold out for five shows, Bailey said.

“I finally have it on DVD,” he said. “Rosemary Clooney is in a cameo in the St Patrick clip. Martha Comer’s Dad Ponto Purdon is it; but they are over 400 people from Maysville in the film and I have been trying to identify some of them.”

Bailey said the film was given to him by a gentleman from San Francisco, who doesn’t have any family but wanted Bailey to have the footage.

“We are so thankful to the Russell Theatre for allowing this amazing movie to be shown at the same time as an amazing family needs our help,” Brannon said. “That’s what our community does best. We come together to help others. The movie was made as a fundraiser and will now, all these years later, serve as one again.”

There is a fund set up at US Bank named Kidney for Joey Greenwell where donations can be made. Donations will also be accepted at the door for the showing of the movie.

Anyone who has questions regarding living organ donation, can reach out to the team through the Facebook page, Kidney for Joey-Share your Spare.