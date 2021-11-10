Empty Bowls returns

Empty Bowls is back.
The benefit event, sponsored by the Burnette Family Charitable Foundation, will be held on Saturday Nov. 20, at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville.
Those attending will select a handmade bowl, designed and crafted by local artists. They can fill the bowl with their choice of a delicious soup prepared by local chefs. Rounding out the meal will be a variety of breads and desserts. All for $25, including the handcrafted bowl to take home. All proceeds benefit the Mason County Food Bank.
Working partners for the benefit include the Ohio River Artists Guild, Sean Moral, Babz Bistro, Knights of Columbus, The Ledger Independent and WFTM.
Rebecca Cartmell, executive director of Community Care of Mason County, said the Mason County Food Bank serves upwards of 600 people each month, about 250 families.
“We see a lot of senior citizens, we see big families that have as many as 10 people in the household,” she said. “It runs the gamut; we have a lot of single people who use the food pantry, and we are seeing lots of new faces every week.”
The proceeds raised from this event greatly help the food bank, Cartmell said, especially this time of year for upcoming holidays.
“It’s a huge help because it gives us the money to be able to buy any food that we need,” Cartmell said, “but particularly this time of year, we’re going to be doing our Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets and it will allow us to buy the holiday foods to go into those boxes.”
The benefit is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cox Building. The minimum donation for the event is $25.
Advance tickets are available at deSha’s Restaurant, Kenton Stories with Spirit and ORVAG locations in the Cox Building and Washington.