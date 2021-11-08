St. Vincent de Paul establishes Bracken branch

St. Vincent de Paul Society President Gary Frodge, sorts coat donations ahead of the organization’s coat drive on Nov. 20.

BROOKSVILLECatholic nonprofit Society of St. Vincent de Paul has launched a conference (branch) in Bracken County, officiasls said.

The Bracken County conference will be providing service and support including food, clothing, and assistance to those in need in the region.

Founded in 1833, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a worldwide organization with nearly 100,000 volunteers and 5,000 conferences across the United States. The local Bracken County conference officially began in October 2021 as a collaboration between two local Catholic parishes, St. Augustine in Augusta, and St. James in Brooksville.

“Right now, our mission is awareness and immediate support for those who need it,” said Anthony Chamblin, vice president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Bracken County. “It can be hard to know what to do when trying to solve the world’s problems. Fixing the world’s problems starts with listening and helping our neighbors.”

SDVP Bracken County is hosting two coat drives on Nov. 20 at St. James, Brooksville, and Dec. 11 at St. Augustine, Augusta. Those in need of a coat or jacket are invited to stop by during the coat drives or at any time during parish office hours Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Anyone in need of assistance or support is encouraged to contact the organization by calling 859-341-3212.

SDVP Bracken County is currently accepting donations, food, lightly-used clothing, and coat donations. Material donations can be dropped off during office hours at St. Augustine.

More information on the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Bracken County can be found on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/svdpbrackencounty.

