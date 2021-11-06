Iconic Thanksgiving meal back for 2021

After being forced off the holiday schedule last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an iconic Maysville event will be back for Thanksgiving 2021.

Polly’s Thanksgiving Dinner will be served on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, from what has become its home base at the Maysville Rotary Clubhouse. And the family of the late Polly Hesler is asking for the community’s help.

While the family is prepared to serve turkey and all the traditional accouterments, they need desserts to top off the dinner.

“We do not make desserts,” A family spokesperson said. “If volunteers would make desserts it would be appreciated.”

The late Polly Hesler operated a restaurant in Maysville’s east end for many years and, like most small businesses, it closed on Thanksgiving day. That was until several of the older patrons said they had nowhere else to go on Thanksgiving. To make sure they weren’t alone on that holiday, she began serving Thanksgiving dinner at her restaurant.

The dinner grew each year and eventually, the Maysville Rotary Club worked with Polly to become the sponsor of the event more than 20 years ago. It has been held at the Rotary Clubhouse each year, with the exception of 2018 when the clubhouse was undergoing repairs for flood damage and the dinner was moved to another location.

The need remains, the spokesperson said.

“Last year I received a call from a gentleman asking if I would bring him a meal,” she said. “I told him we were not allowed to serve the dinners. He wanted to know what he was going to do. We realized what we do matters.”

In addition to the desserts, the family would like to have notes to include with the meals. Those and the desserts can be dropped off at the Rotary Clubhouse on the day of the event.

Those needing meals delivered should call after 9 a.m., 606-584-0355 or 606-584-6994.