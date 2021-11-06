Helena Road cosed Wednesday for pipe replacement

FLEMINSGBRG — Drainage repairs will require the temporary daytime closure of Helena Road (Kentucky 1200) in Fleming County next week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., crews will close Helena Road at milepoint 1.4 about halfway between Kelley Pike (Kentucky 860) and Convict Pike (Kentucky 559) near Flemingsburg to replace a culvert pipe underneath the highway.

While Kentucky 1200 is closed, all through traffic should detour using Kentucky 860, Kentucky 170, and Kentucky 559. Electronic message boards will be used to alert motorists.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

