McNeill Music Series present Bourbon Revival

The Bourbon Revival band will be bringing an evening of bluegrass music to the Washington Opera House on Saturday, Nov. 13, beginning at 7 p.m.

The McNeill Music Series event is free to all.

“This year’s McNeill Series honors John McNeill’s life with music across the genres, from classical to country,” said Rachel Lee Rogers, executive director of Maysville Players and McNeill Series committee member. “Bourbon Revival plays the kind of high energy music that will have Maysville dancing in the aisles of our Opera House.”

Bourbon Revival is a group comprised of some of Kentucky’s top bluegrass musicians who have a mission to fuse traditional bluegrass instruments with classic rock, pop, and country. The group features popular song selections audiences will recognize played on acoustic guitar, mandolin, banjo, and bass with vocals.

Lorne Dechtenberg, music director at the Maysville Players and fellow committee member, raves about this band’s talent.

“Isaac May is a fierce young mandolinist with impeccable technique who has been playing all his life,” he said. Audiences will recognize May from other Kentucky programs such as Woodsongs and The Red Barn Radio Hour.

Admission is free. The show starts at 7 p.m. and the Washington Opera House’s bar begins serving at 6 p.m.

This evening of bluegrass follows the McNeill Series’ successful concert of Degenerate Music produced with the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. The series continues with a New Year’s Eve Piano Bar on Dec. 31; Sunset Blonde, a classic rock band, on Feb. 12; “We’ve Come a Long Way, Ladies!’, an evening of Women’s Suffrage music on March 3; King of Glory, a sacred oratorio from Bluegrass Opera & Music Theatre, on April 10; and DOJO, the DiMartino-Osland Jazz Orchestra, on May 28.

Patrons can learn more about Bourbon Revival by visiting bourbonrevivalband.com or by calling 606-564-3666 for more information about the event.

