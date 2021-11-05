Whitten named to KCTCS Board of Regents

Faculty across the Kentucky Community and Technical College System have selected Maysville Community and Technical College Professor Brianna Sanders Whitten to serve a three-year term as faculty representative to the KCTCS Board of Regents.

The KCTCS Board of Regents acts as the governing body of KCTCS and is made up of 14 members. Eight members are appointed by the Governor while six are elected members from within KCTCS: two members of the teaching faculty elected by faculty; two staff members by non-teaching personnel; and two members of the student body elected by students.

“I am appreciative of my colleagues across the state who elected me to represent their interests on the KCTCS Board of Regents,” said Whitten. “I am excited about the possibilities for our system and look forward to working on behalf of our students, faculty, and staff.”

Last August, Whitten was also named chair of the KCTCS Council and Faculty Senate which serves in an advisory capacity to KCTCS Chancellor Dr. Kris Williams on all matters relative to the welfare of the system.

Whitten is a member of the Liberal Arts and Education division at MCTC. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Kentucky and her master’s degree from Georgetown College. Currently, she is pursuing a doctorate in English Pedagogy at Murray State University.

Whitten joined MCTC as an instructor in 2008 and lives with her husband, Kevin Whitten and two children, Annalee and Jackson, in Robertson County.

