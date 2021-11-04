Ohio election results a mixed bag

November 4, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — While the 0.8 mill/five-year Brown County Senior Services Renewal Tax Levy passed by a wide margin during the Nov. 2 election, the new 0.8 mill/five-year Brown County Health District (Brown County Dept. of Health) Tax Levy failed to get the majority of the votes on Election Night.

There were 3,622 (67.99 percent) voting for the Brown County Senior Services Tax Levy and only 1,705 (32.01 percent) voting against the levy.

As for the Brown County General Health District Tax Levy, there were 3,168 (59.46 percent) voting against the levy and 2,160 (40.54 percent) voting for the levy.

Another issue on the Nov. 2 Ripley ballots was the issue on the sale of Ripley’s public water system, which passed by a hefty margin with 314 (79.90 percent) voting in favor of selling the water system and only 79 (20.10 percent) voting against the sale of the water system.

Brown County Rural Water Association submitted the bid on the public water system that was accepted by Ripley Village Council prior to the Nov. 2 election.

Other races and issues included:

Georgetown Village Council

(Vote for 4)

Mike D. Mays 346 18.20 percent

Nancy Montgomery 303 15.94 percent

Kelly L. Cornette 302 15.89 percent

Mark Robert Anderson 268 14.10 percent

Jeremy Jones 259 13.62 percent

David M. Guenther 228 11.99 percent

Andrew Clift 195 10.26 percent

Georgetown unexpired Village Council

(Vote for 2)

Steve Wolfe 451 56.94 percent

Jeremy Varner 341 43.06 percent

Fayette Village Council

(Vote for 4)

Mindy M. Holden 35 51.47 percent

Andrew Huber 33 48.53 percent

Higginsport Village Council

(Vote for 4)

Linda J. Wills 30 16.57 percent

Lester Beair 28 15.47 percent

Kathy Adams 26 14.36 percent

Jim Ferguson 21 11.60 percent

Scott E. Null 21 11.60 percent

Wanda A. Crawford 19 10.50 percent

Karen Burchwell 14 7.73 percent

Jennifer Elliott 13 7.18 percent

Lisa Crawford 9 4.97 percent

Mount Orab Village Council

(Vote for 4)

Jay D. Shaw 313 23.71 percent

Barry L. Eyre 312 23.64 percent

Joe W. Howser 293 22.20 percent

Herm Scott 217 16.44 percent

Daniel Reed 185 14.02 percent

Ripley Mayor

(unexpired term, vote for 1)

Nowana Faith Bingaman 255 66.23 percent

Tom Leonard 130 33.77 percent

Ripley Village Council

(Vote for 4)

Scotty L. Eagan 268 39.47 percent

Charles D. Poole 239 35.20 percent

Alvin Wallace 172 25.33 percent

Sardinia Village Council

(Vote for 4)

Anna L. Turner 93 23.91 percent

Angela Kay Lyons 86 22.11 percent

Peggy Vance 83 21.34 percent

James E. Schroeder 80 20.57 percent

Thomas M. Reifenberger 47 12.08 percent

Byrd Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Steve Evans 68 100 percent

Clark Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Eric McKinney 262 37.59 percent

Dennis Schneider 229 32.86 percent

William Neal 206 29.56 percent

Eagle Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Robert E. Hare 90 35.71 percent

Bill Williams 81 32.14 percent

Martin L. Yockey 81 32.14 percent

Franklin Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Mike Kress 142 50.18 percent

Nicholas E. Dailey 141 49.82 percent

GreenTwp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Mike L. Spitznagel 195 52 percent

J.C. Meeker 180 48 percent

Huntington Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Shaun Scott 174 100 percent

Jefferson Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Gary E. Pickerill 184 46.12 percent

Aaron Moran 127 31.83 percent

Steven A. McRoberts 88 22.06 percent

Jackson Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Tim Ratliff 156 54.36 percent

James Rau 131 45.64 percent

Pike Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Roger D. Griffith 401 100 percent

Lewis Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Danny R. Wisby 210 51.72 percent

Randy Waterfield 196 48.28 percent

Pleasant Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Austin Carrington 570 53.62 percent

Gary L. Gray 493 46.38 percent

Sterling Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Todd Richter 248 52.21 percent

Joseph H. Horton 227 47.79 percent

Scott Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

David Smiley 90 53.25 percent

Layne Lucas 79 46.75 percent

Washington Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Danny Bolender 181 50.99 percent

Janie Wills 174 49.01 percent

Perry Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

L. Jeff Wiederhold 482 51.01 percent

David L. Brinkman 463 48.99 percent

Union Twp. Trustee

(Vote for 2)

Richard Dale Haitz 273 24.66 percent

Dustin Hauke 265 23.94 percent

Mark W. Kinder 258 23.31 percent

Chad Hedges 200 18.07 percent

Stanley McCleese 111 10.03 percent

Union Fiscal Officer

(Vote for 1)

Melinda S. Lightner 531 100 percent

Russellville Mayor

(Vote for 1, unexpired term)

Paula J. Neu 54 100 percent

Board Member Brown County ESC

(Vote for 3)

James Castle 2,622 34.38 percent

Kenneth L. Snider 2,533 33.21 percent

Betty A. Burwinkel 2,472 32.41 percent

Board Member Brown County ESC

(Vote for 1, unexpired term)

Jim Ferguson 3,459 100 percent

Eastern Local School Board

(Vote for 2)

Edmund McVey 820 100 percent

Fayetteville-Perry School District BOE

(Vote for 2)

Rachel Ray 432 72.61 percent

Write-in 163 27.39 percent

Georgetown Exempted Village Schools BOE

(Vote for 3)

Andrew Ache 711 37.11 percent

Jonathan S. Linkous 636 33.19 percent

Ralph Sininger 569 29.70 percent

RULH BOE

(Vote for 3)

Glenda Huff 655 35.58 percent

Daniel Oberschlake 625 33.95 percent

Kin Stauffer 561 30.47 percent

Western Brown School District BOE

(Vote for 2)

Jennifer Patrick 976 36.73 percent

Heather Daugherty 950 35.75 percent

Lynette Garrett 731 27.51 percent

Lewis Twp. Fire 1 mill/5 yrs

For the levy 165 68.46 percent

Against the levy 76 31.54 percent

Perry Twp. Fire 2 mills/3 yrs.

For the levy 520 79.51 percent

Against the levy 134 20.49 percent

Perry Twp. Fire 1 mill/3 yrs.

For the levy 514 78.47 percent

Against the levy 141 21.53 percent

Russellville Fire E 4 mills/5 yrs.

For the levy 44 68.75 percent

Against the levy 20 31.25 percent

Russellville EMS 2 mills/5 yrs.

For the levy 49 75.38 percent

Against the levy 16 24.62 percent

Higginsport Fire 5 mills/5 yrs.

For the levy 29 64.44 percent

Against the levy 16 35.56 percent

Hamersville Police 4 mills/5 yrs

For the levy 29 45.31 percent

Against the levy 35 54.69

Mount Orab Cemeteries 1 mill/cont.

For the levy 183 39.10 percent

Against the levy 285 60.90 percent

Clark Twp. Liquor Option

(Sunday sales, Flash Baseball)

YES 123 55.16 percent

NO 100 44.84 percent

Trending Recipes