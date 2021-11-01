Four of five area counties out of the red

November 1, 2021
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

The COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky continue to decline, officials said in reports from the state late last week.

During the week ending Oct. 24, the average COVID-19 test positivity rate decreased to 5.90 percent and the total number of cases reported decreased to 9,749.

From March 1 to Oct. 27, 2021, 84.1 percent of COVID-19 cases, 84.2 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 85 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.

Area health departments began offering booster shots and the Buffalo Trace District Health Department will conduct a series of clinics for those seeking the booster.

The COVID booster vaccine clinics in Mason County will all be held at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club. A booster vaccine clinic scheduled for Nov. 19, 2021, will be at Robertson County School. The schedule for booster dose vaccine in Mason County includes Nov. 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13 and Nov. 20. All booster clinics are by appointment only and people may register online by visiting our website at www.buffalotracehealth.com. For those needing assistance to register, please contact the Mason County Health Center at 606-564-9447 and ask a staff member for assistance in completing the online registration. All three types of the vaccine will be offered. They include Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen (J&).

Mason County – Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club

Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 6, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday Nov. 12, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 13, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 20, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The latest case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 2,902 total cases, 66 active, 68 deaths.

Robertson County — 372 total cases, four active, 16 deaths.

Bracken County — 1,222 total cases, 12 active, 13 deaths.

Lewis County — 2,650 total cases, 36 active cases, 57 deaths.

Fleming County — 2,244 total cases, four active, 36 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 4,235 total cases, 96 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 6,492 total cases, 95 deaths.

Four of five counties in the Buffalo Trace Area — Mason, Fleming, Bracken and Robertson — have moved out of the Red Zone and into the Orange Zone with only Lewis County remaining Red.

