Lykins resigns as LC judge-exec.

November 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

VANCEBURG — Lewis County Judge-Executive Jimmy Lykins has resigned, less than a year after being appointed to the position, according to news reports.

His resignation was effective on Friday, information from The Lewis County Herald indicates.

Lykins apparently formally notified Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear of his intention in a letter, the news report said.

“Please accept this letter as formal notice that I am leaving my position with the Lewis County Fiscal Court effective immediately,” Lykins wrote. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve Lewis County.”

Lykins was appointed to the county’s top office by Beshear on December 23, 2020, to complete the term of Todd Ruckel who had stepped down to accept a position in Frankfort. That term runs through Dec. 31, 2022.

It will be up to Beshear to name Lykins replacement.

According to information from the county’s website, Lykins’ focus while in office was economic development, better roads, and fiscal responsibilities for Lewis County.

He is a lifelong resident of Lewis County and lives in Black Oak with his wife, Paula.

Trending Recipes