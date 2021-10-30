BTDHD to offer COVID-19 vacine boosters

October 30, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

Officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department said the agency is now offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Department Director Victor McKay said the state has given the green light and they are prepared to administer doses to those seeking the booster shot.

“We finally received the necessary paperwork to move forward and have already begun administering here at the health department,” McKay said. Friday’s clinic was by appointment only and eight clinics have been scheduled throughout November.

McKay said the health department is teaming up with the Kentucky National Guard’s Strike Team to administer the booster vaccine.

“I kept hearing how some health departments were utilizing strike teams from the Kentucky National Guard and decided to ask for their help this time around. Our staff continues to administer first and second doses of the COVID vaccine at our health centers in both Mason and Robertson counties as well as other services we’re required to provide. I just felt the strike team was the way to go because of their availability to assist us in getting the booster doses to those who have been waiting anxiously since to receive them,” he said.

The COVID booster vaccine clinics in Mason County will all be held at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club. The booster vaccine clinic scheduled for Nov. 19, 2021, will be at Robertson County School.

The schedule for booster dose vaccine in Mason County includes Nov. 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13 and Nov 20.

All booster clinics are by appointment only and people may register online by visiting our website at www.buffalotracehealth.com. For those needing assistance to register, please contact the Mason County Health Center at 606-564-9447 and ask a staff member for assistance in completing the online registration.

All three types of the vaccine will be offered. They include Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen (J&).

Mason County – Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trending Recipes