Enjoy a fun and safe Halloween

For kids, perhaps only Christmas can match the anticipation factor for Halloween.
They love the magic of the spooky season and the treats it brings.
After many communities canceled trick-or-treat last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is on throughout the areas for 2021 although there may still be some questions on its safety.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said yes, but families still should use caution. The CDC also updated its holiday safety tips, applicable to all of the upcoming holidays.
Of course, Halloween costume and traffic safety measures still apply for trick-or-treaters.
Costume Safety
To help ensure adults and children have a safe holiday, fda.gov has compiled a list of Halloween safety tips. Before Halloween arrives, be sure to choose a costume that won’t cause safety hazards.
All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant
If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks
Opt for nontoxic Halloween makeup over masks, which can obscure vision; always test makeup in a small area first to see if any irritation develops
Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation
When They’re on the Prowl
Here’s a scary statistic: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility because of low lighting at night also plays a factor in these incidents.
Keep these tips in mind when your children are out on Halloween night:
A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds
If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you
Agree on a specific time children should return home
Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car
Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends
Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies
Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street
Safety Tips for Motorists
NSC offers these additional safety tips for parents – and anyone who plans to be on the road during trick-or-treat hours:
Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs
Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully
At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing
Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween