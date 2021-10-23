MCTC calls off presidential search

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
MCTC Interim President Rus Ward will continue to serve in that capacity after the search for a new president was stopped.

The search of the next president for Maysville Community and Technical College has been called off, officials said Friday.

“Following internal deliberations, the search to identify the next president of Maysville Community and Technical College has been cancelled,” officials with MCTC said in a statement released by the college.

The search for a replacement for Dr. Stephen Vacik, who resigned in April 2020 to accept a position with Hines Community College in Raymond, Miss., was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic but restarted late this summer.

The search committee resumed its work in September and was expected to conduct interviews this month. Finalists were scheduled to be invited to the college in mid-November for interviews with faculty, staff, and the MCTC board with the goal of selecting the new president at that time.

The anticipated start date for the new president was Jan. 3, 2022.

Vacik was named president of MCTC in 2015. His last day at the school was June 30, 2020.

Vacik succeeded Dr. Ed Story who retired as president of MCTC in December 2014.

When the search may begin again is unclear.

“At this time, no date has been set to reopen the search,” officials said. “All candidates have been notified and any who would like to reapply will be welcome to do so when the search reopens. Due to the privacy surrounding personnel decisions, no other information will be released at this time.”

Russ Ward, who was named to serve in the interim, will continue to serve in that post until a new president is named, officials said.

