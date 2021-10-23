Off-ramp to Kentucky 8 to close Tuesday for repairs

October 23, 2021

Pavement repairs will require a temporary one-day closure of the US 68 (Clyde T. Barbour Parkway) westbound off ramp from the Harsha bridge to Kentucky 8 in Mason County next week, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Friday.

The ramp closure is dependent upon weather, but is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26. From 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., officials said. Tuesday, crews will barricade the US 68 westbound off ramp to Kentucky 8 at Maysville – which means all traffic coming across the William Harsha Bridge from Ohio will not be able to use the off ramp to reach Kentucky 8, and must detour.

All other traffic – eastbound US 68 traffic exiting to Kentucky 8 before the bridge and Kentucky 8 traffic going to US 68 in either direction – will not be affected.

Electronic message boards will be used to notify US 68 traffic of closure times or schedule changes. A detour will not be marked, but westbound US 68 traffic may use Kentucky 9 AA Highway, US 62, or other highways to reroute.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

