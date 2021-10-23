Cuddle Cot donated to MRMC

October 23, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Pictured, left to right are Amanda Drake, charge nurse; Kelli Gross, director of Women’s and Newborn Services; and Linda Hunter , chief nursing officer

Pictured, left to right are Amanda Drake, charge nurse; Kelli Gross, director of Women’s and Newborn Services; and Linda Hunter , chief nursing officer

October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. It is a month dedicated to honor and remember those who have lost a child during pregnancy or lost a child in infancy.

Due to the kindness of an anonymous donor, Meadowview Regional Medical Center is able to give the precious gift of time to help families who experience the loss of a child. Women’s Services at Meadowview Regional Medical Center was donated a new Cuddle Cot which will help bring compassion and comfort to parents dealing with the loss of an infant.

The Cuddle Cot resembles a crib but includes a cooling device that helps to preserve the newborn’s body in the event of a stillbirth. The small cooling device connects to a cooling pad which fits in a Moses Basket (also donated by the donor) that can be used to discretely keep the baby cool. The cot allows grieving parents more time to say goodbye to their baby. Without the Cuddle Cot, parents have limited time with their child.

“Experiencing the death of a new baby is a very difficult time for parents,” said Linda Hunter, chief nursing officer of Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “This generous gift supports our goal to provide compassionate care to families experiencing loss and allows more time for the parents and family to work through their grief and pain.”

There are 22 hospitals across Kentucky that have been gifted Cuddle Cots by non-profit groups or private donors.

You can learn more about the Kentucky Cuddle Cot Campaign by emailing [email protected]

Trending Recipes