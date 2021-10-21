IGMA study program set for KYGMC

October 21, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, has announced that the International Guild of Miniature Artisans will be in Maysville, Oct. 22-25, for a Guild Study Program in association with KYGMC and the Kathleen Savage Browning Miniature Collection.

Over 35 miniature artisans from around the United States will be participating in three special classes involving over 18 hours of classroom instruction from leading miniature design instructors including Nell Corkin, IGMA Fellow; Bob Hurd, IGMA Fellow and Sue Veeder, IGMA Fellow.

Classes will be held on the KYGMC Campus and at the French Quarter in downtown Maysville. Classes will include Oil Painting Berry Hill Garden with Sue Veeder; Best Kitchen with Nell Corkin; and Chest of Drawers with Bob Hurd based on the historic Kentucky Cabinet.

The International Guild of Miniature Artisans, Ltd, conducts study programs at leading museums for its members to study specific masterworks and related exhibits. Instructors design their challenging classes within an 18-hour framework of instruction.

The artisans, over their four-day visit to Maysville, will in addition to the classes, tour downtown Maysville and the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. Artisans will have the opportunity to study many of the displays on exhibit at the KSB Miniatures Collection, from stately homes to small vignettes, the miniature dwellings offer a glimpse of how people lived in different eras. The items in the collection include many examples of miniatures handcrafted by the world’s finest artisans. The 3,300 square foot KSB Miniatures Gallery features a multitude of one-of-a-kind homes, room boxes to vignettes. The Calvert Gallery features in 2,200-square-feet the Encore! Scaled to Perfection on display now to Dec. 31.

The Museum Center including the Old Pogue Experience is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center features five distinctive areas: The Wormald Galleries and Historical Collection; The Genealogical and Research Library, The Old Pogue Experience Bourbon Gallery; The Education and Outreach Program and the KSB Miniatures Collection, housed in three buildings on Second and Sutton Streets in downtown Maysville.

For additional information call the Museum Center at 606.564.5865 or visit the web page at kygmc.org and tour the virtual exhibits.

Trending Recipes