Getting filthy pays off

Duke Ford, center, one of the organizers of the Filthy 5K, was on hand recently to present proceeds from the event to A League of Their Own.

This year’s Filthy 5K raised a whopping amount of money for its designated charity this year.

“We are so proud to share that from the 2021 Filthy 5k we were able to donate $6,000 to an amazing organization, A League of Their Own,” Duke Ford, one of the organizers of the event said. “We cannot thank all of our sponsors, participants, and volunteers enough for helping us along the way.”

According to Alicia Hay, A League of Their Own began seven years ago after she and fellow founder, Megan Spence, discussed needing to have more options for kids with autism.

“We both have children with autism,” Hay said. “We knew there needed to be more options here so we started with T-ball and it grew from there.”

The event is a grassroots 501c3 nonprofit group led entirely by volunteers who organize the annual event. Organizers said the Filthy 5K is a not a race, but a challenge for teams or individuals to complete a set of obstacles ranging from walls to tunnels, all while sloughing through massive amounts of mud on a 3.1 mile course.

“Thank you Filthy 5K Organization, Melissa Mason, Duke Ford and Carla Toncray Clement for the amazing donation of $6,000 to the League,” Hay said. “We are so excited at the thought of all the activities we will be able to provide thanks to their generous donation. Words cannot describe how grateful we feel.”

The idea for the Filthy 5K began when Melissa Mason and a few of her clients were traveling to other towns to participate in mud runs and decided during one of those trips that Maysville was a perfect location to host an event.

“This event truly is a labor of love for us and over the years we have become a family while working with one another to help as many people as possible while throwing a fun yet challenging event together,’ Ford said.” Our sponsors are incredibly generous, our participants are both awesome and selfless, and our volunteers are top-notch. We appreciate each and every one of you and look forward to what’s to come in 2022. Thanks again to everyone involved.”

