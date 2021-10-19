Clooney mural repairs underway

October 19, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Maysville’s Rosemary Clooney floodwall mural is getting some much-needed attention over the next week or so, city officials said Tuesday,

Artist Robert Dafford, who originally painted the likeness, is in town to give the mural an update and make repairs, according to Main Street Director Caroline Reece.

Funding for the repairs is being made possible by the city, she said.

The mural was added to the city’s collection of floodwall paintings around 2007. It features a portrait of the Maysville native who became a world-renowned movie star and singer in one panel and a scene of her riding through Maysville in a parade to honor her in another, all framed in the facade of the Russell Theatre.

The mural is one of a collection of murals that line the city floodwall. The project began in the late 1990s and the Clooney mural was the last to be added. Initial funding was raised by the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce and a mural committee later oversaw the project but that committee has since disbanded. Some grant funding for restoration work was secured by the Buffalo Trace Area Development District through the Department for Local Government a few years ago with the city making a contribution also.

Reece said it was apparent that the Clooney mural needed help and the city stepped up to provide the financial backing to make the project happen. The next step in the process was securing the services of Dafford, who is a “very busy guy, a prolific painter,” she said.

Once Dafford arrived in Maysville late last week, he accessed the mural and has since been making improvements, much of which included cleaning deposits from traffic and trains from the mural, Reece said.

“A lot of it is repairs and cleaning rather than restoration,” she said.

By Tuesday, improvements were obvious and the mural was taking on a brighter and fresher look as the artist and an assistant touched up the painting.

The total cost for the work is expected to be in the $8,000-$9,000 range, officials said.

Trending Recipes