Flu is next public threat

October 15, 2021
Mary Ann Kearns

As the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be slowing down, the area is faced with another health threat as flu season arrives.

There are many different flu viruses, and they are constantly changing, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The composition of US flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated as needed to match circulating flu viruses. This season, all flu vaccines will be designed to protect against the four viruses that research indicates will be most common.

Flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and seasonal flu (most often just called “flu”) is caused by infection with one of many influenza viruses that spread annually among people, according to the CDC.

Because some symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, people may need to be tested to tell what virus is causing their illness. People can be infected with both a flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 at the same time. In general, COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people. Compared with people who have flu infections, people who have COVID-19 can take longer to show symptoms and be contagious for longer.

Getting both a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot is the best way to prevent both illnesses. according to health care experts. Both vaccines are available at local health department doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,380 newly reported cases of COVID-19, as those numbers trend downward.

The latest data also shows a positivity rate that has decreased to 8 percent.

Last week, the commonwealth surpassed 9,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic last spring.

While one local county — Lewis County — had moved out of the Red Zone last week, it has now moved back into the Red Zone where counties with high incident rates are classified. Three Buffalo Trace counties — Bracken, Mason and Fleming — remain in the Red Zone with Robertson County in the Orange Zone:

Mason County — 2,815 total cases, 161 active, 62 deaths.

Robertson County — 366 total cases, 14 active, 16 deaths.

Bracken County — 1,168 total cases, 19 active, 10 deaths.

Lewis County — 2,590 total cases, 63 active cases, 55 deaths.

Fleming County — 2,200 total cases, 43 active, 34 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 4,050 total cases, 83 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 6,223 total cases, 81 deaths.

